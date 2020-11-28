हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBI

CBI raids 40 premises in 4 states, including Bengal, in coal mining case

According to the CBI, the raids are underway in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh involving officials of East Coal Fields Limited and some other individuals.

File Photo

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (November 28) carried out searches at 45 locations across four states in connection with an illegal coal mining case.

According to the CBI, the raids are underway in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh involving officials of East Coal Fields Limited and some other individuals.

A CBI source told IANS, "Searches are on since morning at 45 locations in four states including the premises of coal mafias, accused in an ongoing investigation of a case."

The source, however, refused to share any further details.

Tags:
CBIWest BengalIllegal mining case
