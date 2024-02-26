Jhajjar: The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Nafe Singh Rathee's murder case has taken a new turn as sources on Monday claimed that two more suspects have been apprehended by the authorities. Haryana police, while refusing to confirm any arrests in the case, said that multiple teams have been formed to nab the culprits and crack the case at the earliest. The case is being probed from all angles, said the police. A lot of people have been called for questioning but no one has been arrested as yet. the police said.

Abhay Singh Chautala, the INLD Secretary-General, meanwhile demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), expressing scepticism about the government's involvement.

Chautala's Allegations And Demand For CBI Probe

Abhay Chautala asserted that the murder was a result of a premeditated conspiracy, referring to it as a "contract killing." He labelled Nafe Singh Rathee's murder as a ''political assassination'', pointing fingers at BJP office bearers. Chautala demanded a thorough investigation by the CBI, supervised by a sitting judge, expressing a lack of trust in the government's handling of the case.

INLD Secretary General Abhay Singh Chautala said, "This entire matter should be investigated by the CBI under the monitoring by a sitting judge. We fully trust our Police. But we don't trust the Government. So, we had demanded a CBI investigation. An Adjournment Motion was given in the Assembly today, regarding the same. This was discussed in the Assembly. The Members questioned the Government about the law & order in the state...I spoke with the SP just now, and he told me that two people have been arrested & all the other people against whom the FIR has been registered will be arrested at the earliest...I still say that this murder has been orchestrated. This is a political murder. The names mentioned by the members of the family are all BJP office bearers. Anil Vij also said that the people against whom FIR has been registered are all BJP people. This is a political matter...Arrest all those whose names have been mentioned in the FIR, question them, and publish everything. So that nobody dares to do this again."

#WATCH | Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee shot dead | INLD Secretary General Abhay Singh Chautala says, "This entire matter should be investigated by the CBI under the monitoring by a sitting judge. We fully trust our Police. But we don't trust the Government. So, we had… pic.twitter.com/cbarGt1bMj — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

Haryana Gov Relents To CBI Inquiry

In response to mounting pressure, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij conceded to the demand for a CBI probe into Nafe Singh Rathee's murder. Vij ensured that the culprits would face severe consequences, emphasizing the ongoing police investigation. In the State Assembly, the Haryana Home Minister said, "Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee's murder case will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The accused of this murder case will not be spared and the strictest action will be taken. Police are investigating this matter."

In the State Assembly, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says, "Haryana INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee's murder case will be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The accused of this murder case will not be spared and the strictest action will be taken. Police is… pic.twitter.com/QqvWl2XeKY — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

Family Says No Post-Mortem Until Arrests

Nafe Singh Rathee's family, demanding justice, refused to allow the post-mortem until all the accused are arrested. Jitendra Rathee, the deceased's son, suspected the involvement of local BJP leaders in his father's murder and criticized the lack of security despite repeated requests.

Investigation And FIR

The Haryana police have registered a case against four individuals in connection with the murder. Five teams, including two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), have been deployed to apprehend the accused. The investigation involves collecting physical and scientific evidence, examining CCTV footage, and scrutinizing a suspected vehicle.

Abhay Chautala earlier placed the blame on the BJP-led government for Nafe Singh Rathee's murder, questioning the motives behind not providing security despite acknowledging potential threats. He challenged the BJP government's attempt to shift responsibility by mentioning the Lawrance Bishnoi gang, demanding transparency in the investigation.

The incident has sparked political tensions, with the call for a CBI inquiry gaining momentum as the case unfolds.