CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022 likely to be RELEASED TODAY at cbseresults.nic.in- Here’s how to check

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce Class 10 compartment examination results today, according to the media reports. Results of the Class 12 compartment test have already been made public by the board. Once class 10th results are announced, the results will be made available on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. The board has not yet made an official date and timing for the CBSE 10th Result announcement.

Exams for Class 10, Class 12, and Compartment 2022 were administered by CBSE from August 24 to August 29. Students who failed a subject or required a retake were allowed to show up for that subject (or subjects) in the compartment results. ALSO READ: MHT CET Answer Key 2022 likely to be RELEASED SOON

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE Result site: results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 compartment exam results.

Step 3: Enter the details - roll number, school number and date of birth, and log in.

Step 4: Check your CBSE compartment exam scorecard.

Step 5: Save a copy of your CBSE 10 Compartment result for future use.

Students who fail the compartment exam may submit a private candidate application to retake the course in the next year's regular board exams. The term-by-term method will not be employed for the 2023 Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams, which will be held in March or April of that year and will follow the old schedule.