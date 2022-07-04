gallery,

CBSE 10th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will not announce the Class 10 result today, on June 4. According to media reports CBSE officials have shared that the board would not be releasing the CBSE Class 10 results on July 4. The information, officials added, would be shared in due course of time on cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Once announced, students can check their CBSE results on the board website at cbseresults.nic.in. Though there is no official confirmation on when CBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced, certain media reports suggest that CBSE Class 10 result can be announced by July 13, while 12th result by July 15.gallery,

CBSE Results 2022: Official website to check your result

cbseresults.nic.ingallery,

results.gov.ingallery,

digilocker.gov.ingallery,

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Mobile apps to download CBSE Term 2 results

DigiLocker appgallery,

UMANG Appgallery,

CBSE 10th Result 2022: Here is how you can check your result

- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.ingallery,

- Click on CBSE 10th result 2022 linkgallery,

- Enter log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

gallery,

- CBSE 10th result 2022 will appear on the screengallery,

- Download Class 10 scorecard, take a print out for further reference.gallery,

The CBSE term 2 Class 10 exams were held from April 26 and concluded on May 24 and Class 12 exams took place from April 26 till June 15. This year, a total of 1454370 students took the class 12th exam and 2116209 candidates took the class 10th exam conducted by the CBSE. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the CBSE 10th exam 2022.gallery,

ALSO READ: Last date to apply for TS ICET TODAY

gallery,