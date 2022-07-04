NewsIndia
TS ICET 2022

TS ICET 2022: Hurry Up! Last date to apply for TS ICET TODAY at icet.tsche.ac.in- check details here

TS ICET 2022 application window closes today, July 4, 2022. Candidates can apply for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test ( TS ICET)- 2022 online at the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Last Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 01:36 PM IST
  • TS ICET 2022 application window closes today, July 4, 2022
  • Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test will be held on July 27 and 28, 2022
  • The result will be announced in August

TS ICET 2022: Hurry Up! Last date to apply for TS ICET TODAY at icet.tsche.ac.in- check details here
TS ICET 2022: Kakatiya University, Warangal is closing the TS ICET 2022 application window today, July 4, 2022. This is the last chance to fill out the TS ICET application 2022 without the late fee on or before TS ICET application date. Candidates can apply for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test ( TS ICET)- 2022 online at the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can submit the TS ICET 2022 application by July 23 with a late fee of Rs. 1000.

ALSO READ: 1600 jobs for 10th class pass, BIG recruitment

TS ICET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

- Candidates should be an Indian National and satisfy the local status requirement of State of Telengana

- Candidates should at least 19 years old as of notification date

- For MBA, they should have passed bachelor degree or its equivalent with 50% marks ( 45% for reserved category candidates) from a recognised university

- For MCA, they should have passed a 3 year degree course or its equivalents with 50% mars ( 45% in case of reserved candidates) and should have studied math at +12 or in graduation

- Appearing candidates can also apply for ICET exam

TS ICET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET - icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Make the payment first and check the payment status

gallery,

Step 3: Fill TS ICET application form, entering educational details, uploading documents and submit

Step 4: Take a printout of your filled in TS ICET application form

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test will be held on July 27 and 28, 2022. And the result will be announced in August.

gallery,

TS ICET 2022TS ICET 2022TS icet application formTelangana examsTelangana

