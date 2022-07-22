NewsIndia
CBSE 12th Result 2022: Girls outshine boys, check pass percentage, toppers' list and more HERE cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced CBSE 12th Result 2022 students. Students can now check their CBSE Class 12 results at the official website – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students can also check CBSE result 2022 class 12 via SMS, UMANG app, and Digilocker.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 pass percentage  A total of 92.71 per cent students passed CBSE 12th board examinations.  Accomplishing a 98.83 % pass percentage Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing region in the CBSE Class 12 Result 2022. 

Girls outshine boys in CBSE 12th Result 2022

Securing 94.54 percent pass percentage Girls have outperformed boys by 3.29 per cent who secured a pass percentage of 91.25 per cent. All transgender students have passed the class 12 boards taking their pass percentage to 100 per cent.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 on DigiLocker

Visit the official website - digilocker.gov.in

On the home page, click on login

Login using your CBSE Roll Number as User Name and PIN as password (Remember, PIN has been shared by CBSE with the schools)

CBSE 12th Result 2022 Direct Link

Your CBSE Class 12 Result Mark Sheet would be available on the screen

Download the Digital Marks Sheet for CBSE Class 12 Results

CBSE Class 12 Result Latest & Live Updates 

The CBSE results are also accessible by SMS and IVR.According to reports, 16 lakh students took the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 and Term 2 exams. For Term 2, which ran from April 26, 2022, to June 15, 2022, the exams were also given offline. The outcomes have now been made public. 

 

