CBSE Board Class 12th update: Over 1,150 students file petition against compartment exams in Supreme Court

New Delhi: As many as 1152 students moved Supreme Court for the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam. The students knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court by filing a joint petition, seeking direction to the CBSE for cancellation of CBSE’s Class XII private compartment examination, and demanded parity with regular students.

"Owing to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, it cannot be conclusively said as to when exactly we will be able to have such conducive environment necessary for the conduct of physical mode examinations," the petition said.

The petition filed through Advocate Manu Jaitley also seeks a direction to CBSE board to arrive at a formula for performance evaluation of Class 10 private/compartment/repeaters students in an expedited manner.

The applicants have submitted that, "if their examinations are delayed beyond reasonable time till a conducive environment is achieved in order to conduct the examination, they will not only lose opportunity to apply and seek admission in these Universities / Colleges, but they will also be denied their fundamental right to education."

The applicants have also said, in their petition, that, "the decision to conduct private/ compartment examination of Class XII CBSE candidates would endanger the lives of lakhs of students, who would be forced to appear in this physical-mode-board examination, which would clearly violate their ‘right to life and health’ as guaranteed by Article 21 of our Constitution".

The petition raised many doubts and made everyone think that the notification issued by CBSE calling off the Class 12 Board Examinations should be given the widest interpretation to include all categories of students.

The batch of petitions filed before the Supreme Court, sought direction to the respondent, CBSE, to arrive at a formula for performance evaluation of the Class XII private / compartment students in line with the assessment formula adopted by CBSE and other Education Boards for the regular students and to release the results in a time-bound manner.

(With Agency inputs)

