CBSE class 12 exam 2021: Board developing IT system to assist schools tabulate results

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (June 18, 2021) announced that an IT system is being developed by the board to assist schools in the preparation of Class 12 results.

This announcement comes few days after a 'Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class-XII Board Examinations 2021' was issued by the board. The board officials say that the new system aims to ease calculation work, reduce time and address other hassles.

"This system will also pre-populate marks of Class X of the students passed from CBSE. Efforts will also be made to take other Boards` class X results data," an official statement said.

The board also said that it will continuously communicate with all the schools to ensure that results are prepared by schools without problems, adding that it will establish a help desk to assist schools.

It further noted that schools will have to provide Class X theory marks for only those students who passed class X from other Boards and Class XI final theory marks should also be kept ready in soft form.

"Similarly, Class XII proposed final theory marks based on Unit tests, Mid Terms and Pre-Boards should also be kept ready by the schools," it said, adding that a portal would soon be made available for updating of information about class X roll no, board and year.

Earlier, on June 1, the CBSE Board Class XII examinations were cancelled in the view of 'uncertain conditions due to COVID', following which CBSE on Thursday said it will evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30 percent marks from class 10 board, 30 percent from class 11 and 40 percent from marks based on the performance in the unit, the midterm, and pre-board tests.

Marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on an actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal will be also considered in deciding final results.

