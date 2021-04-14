हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

CBSE Board Exam 2021 guidelines for Class 12th students: All you need to know

The CBSE Board Exams for Class XII exams that were scheduled to be held between May 4 and June 15 have now been deferred.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 guidelines for Class 12th students: All you need to know
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday (April 14, 2021) decided to postpone the CBSE Board Class 12th exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. 

The CBSE exams that were scheduled to be held between May 4 and June 15 have now been deferred.

All you need to know about the CBSE Board Exam 2021 Guidelines for Class 12th students:
 

The Board Exams for Class XII will now be conducted after the COVID-19 situation is reviewed on June 1 by the Board. Subsequently, the details will be shared and a notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

Decision taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSECBSE Board ExamsCBSE Board Exams 2021
Next
Story

Now, COVID-19 test mandatory for people entering Supreme Court premises with symptoms

Must Watch

PT16M46S

Bengal: Mamata Banerjee arrives at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar, meets families of violence victims