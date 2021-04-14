CBSE Board Exam 2021 guidelines for Class 12th students: All you need to know

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday (April 14, 2021) decided to postpone the CBSE Board Class 12th exams due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

The CBSE exams that were scheduled to be held between May 4 and June 15 have now been deferred.

All you need to know about the CBSE Board Exam 2021 Guidelines for Class 12th students:



The Board Exams for Class XII will now be conducted after the COVID-19 situation is reviewed on June 1 by the Board. Subsequently, the details will be shared and a notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

Decision taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials.