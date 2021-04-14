हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE Board Exams 2021

CBSE board exams: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia welcome Centre's decision

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia welcomed the decision to cancel CBSE class 10 board exams and postpone class 12 exams in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

CBSE board exams: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia welcome Centre&#039;s decision
File pic: Zee News
Play

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia welcomed the decision to cancel CBSE class 10 board exams and postpone class 12 exams in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Arvind Kejriwal said that it will provide great relief to students and their parents, and tweeted, "I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents."

Expressing happiness over the development, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted, "I am happy that Class 10 exams are being cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. Like Class 10 students, I appeal to the govt to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment."

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had appealed to the Centre to cancel board exams, saying going ahead with it can contribute to a large scale spread of coronavirus infections. 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases. 
The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials were present in the meeting.

As per the official statement, the Prime Minister reiterated that the well being of the students has to be the top priority for the government.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CBSE Board Exams 2021CBSE Board ExamsCBSEArvind KejriwalManish Sisodia
Next
Story

CBSE students of Class 10 to be promoted on basis of internal assessment: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Must Watch

PT5M7S

Bollywood Breaking: 'The End' of films due to Coronavirus