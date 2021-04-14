CBSE board exams: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia welcome Centre's decision

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia welcomed the decision to cancel CBSE class 10 board exams and postpone class 12 exams in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Arvind Kejriwal said that it will provide great relief to students and their parents, and tweeted, "I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents."

Expressing happiness over the development, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tweeted, "I am happy that Class 10 exams are being cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. Like Class 10 students, I appeal to the govt to promote Class 12 students on the basis of internal assessment."

It's a big relief to 30 lakh students, their parents and teachers. Cancellation/postponement of CBSE exam for 10&12 was being demanded by all of us since many days. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) April 14, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia had appealed to the Centre to cancel board exams, saying going ahead with it can contribute to a large scale spread of coronavirus infections.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The exams were scheduled to be held from May 4.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Cabinet Secretary, School and Higher Education Secretaries and other top officials were present in the meeting.

As per the official statement, the Prime Minister reiterated that the well being of the students has to be the top priority for the government.

