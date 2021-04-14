CBSE board exam: Students looking for new exam dates announcement

New Delhi: The CBSE BOARD EXAMS 2021, which were scheduled to begin on May 4 have now been postponed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The class 12th students, however, are likely to face the dilemma as to when the fresh dates will be announced.

The government would take more time to review the pandemic situation of the country, but admission to colleges abroad will be depending on CBSE Class 12 exam results.

Notably, the fresh dates of CBSE Class 12 exams, which were scheduled to be held from May 4 to June 14, will be announced after June 1, following a review of the Covid-19 situation, Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Wednesday.

The decision to this effect was taken during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Accordingly, Class 12 CBSE board exams have been postponed, whereas Class 10 CBSE board exams have been cancelled.

The situation will be reviewed on June 1 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently as to when the Board Exams for Class XII will be held.

A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations.

