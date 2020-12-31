CBSE board exams 2021 from May 4 to June 10, results around July 15, announces Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

New Delhi: Putting an end to all speculations, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday announced the dates for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam. He said that the CBSE board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held between May 4 to June 10, and the results will be announced around July 15.

"CBSE will conduct classes 10, 12 board exams from May 4 to June 10. The Board will announce the results of classes 10, 12 board exams by July 15,'' Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

The Education Minister made this announcement during a live session with students. The minister said that the CBSE Board will release the date sheets online at the board's official website -cbse.nic.in - soon after the live session ends.

Students should also check the official CBSE website cbse.nic.in for final 2021 datesheets for both theoretical and practical board examinations, he said. The minister told the students that the Board has reduced the curriculum for Class 10 and 12 by 30 per cent. He also wished the students good luck for the upcoming exams as he concluded the live session.

The announcement of dates by the Union Education Minister was streamed live on his official Twitter handle and Facebook page.

After the announcement of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates by the Education Minister, students will now be able to access and download the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) upcoming board exam date sheet from the official website -- cbse.nic.in.

CBSE 2021 board exam date sheets will be available for Class 10 and Class 12 exams separately, containing date and time of examination along with other important instructions at the official website of CBSE.

The secondary education board releases the CBSE date sheets in November and holds the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 board examinations in February and March every year. This year, however, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the release of CBSE Board exam time table has been delayed. While talking to Zee News, Ramesh Pokhriyal had said that the CBSE Board examinations - 2021 will not be conducted online and will be held as before.

"Exams will be held as before. Students' physical presence will be needed during board exams," Pokhriyal told Zee News. The Education Minister also said that the CBSE Board exams will not be conducted before February. This is to be noted that the exams earlier have been held in the months of January, February and March.

Pokhriyal said that the Education Ministry reached out to 33 crore students online and also conducted NEET exams amid COVID-19.

Steps To Download CBSE Exam Date Sheet 2021

-Go to the official website -- cbse.nic.in

-Under the ‘Recent Announcements’ section, select the class

-Download CBSE exam date sheet 2021