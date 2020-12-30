CBSE Board 2021 exams will not be conducted online, says Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal; read his other big announcements

New Delhi: A day ahead of the release of the official dates of the commencement of the CBSE Board examinations - 2021, the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has made a big announcement in an exclusive interview with Zee News.

While talking to Zee News, Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the CBSE Board examinations - 2021 will not be conducted online and will be held as before.

"Exams will be held as before. Students' physical presence will be needed during board exams," Pokhriyal told Zee News.

The Education Minister also said that the exams will not be conducted before February. Earlier, the exams have been held in the months of January, February and March.

"We will release the dates of CBSE Board examinations - 2021 and how they will be conducted on Thursday," said Pokhriyal.

Dear students & parents!

I will announce the date of commencement for #CBSE board exams 2021 on Dec 31. pic.twitter.com/dIuRzfebIU — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 30, 2020

The Minister also said that the dates have been decided considering the current COVID-19 situation and can be postponed if the situation worsens.

"We have prepared the date keeping in mind the current circumstances. But if it is felt that the situation is deteriorating, then we will take a decision in the students' favour," said Nishank.

"Safety of children is most important for us. We will have a meeting again if needed," he added.

Pokhriyal said that the Education Ministry reached out to 33 crore students online and also conducted NEET exams amid COVID-19.

The Election Commission also took advantage of this experience in Bihar 2020 legislative elections," said Pokhriyal.

He also commented on students facing eye-related problems during online cases and said that they will get used to it. The Minister added that they started online classes because the students were getting upset sitting idle at home.

"To overcome the problems caused by this, we have created a platform. We have also prepared a plan to start classes from next session. But all this will depend on the situation at that time," said Pokhriyal.

Regarding fee, the Education Minister said that they have asked all the states to consider the matter.

Live TV