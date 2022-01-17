हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 results 2022: List of websites, apps to check score

The students can check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 exam results sometime this week. 

According to some reports, the board is set to release the results for Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 exam this week, but no official announcement was made on the same.

Once released, the students will be able to check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. 

Here are the steps to check scores: 

Step 1: Visit the CBSE official website (cbse.nic.in)

Step 2: On the homepage, click 'CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022' or 'CBSE 12th Result 2022' link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, other details and click on submit 

Step 4: Your classes 10 and 12 results will be displayed on the screen 

Step 5. Download your result and take a print out for future reference

Other ways to check result: 

It may be noted that the students can also chcek their scores on DigiLocker app and website (digilocker.gov.in); and on Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app. 

Meanwhile, CBSE has also released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 sample papers on its official website- cbseresults.nic.in. 

The board has released term 2 sample papers along with the marking schemes. The sample papers contain questions that could be asked in the upcoming board exam.

The students can download the CBSE Board exam Class 10, 12 Term 2 sample papers from the CBSE website - cbseresults.nic.in, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Direct link to download CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 10, 12

