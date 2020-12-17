CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 dates: After JEE Main 2021, big decision on board exams today?

A day after the Centre made a big decision on JEE-Main 2021 exam schedule, the Ministry of Education on Thursday was likely to make a major announcement on board exams. However, it has been postponed.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' was scheduled to go live on at 4 pm to discuss the board exams. The live session has been rescheduled to December 22 at 4 pm on Twitter or Facebook to discuss concerns regarding board exams.

"Considering the overwhelming response, the date has been revised. Union Education Minister Shri Dr R P Nishank will go live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board exams," tweeted Ministry of Education.

After several social media posts went viral claiming the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held in March, CBSE released a clarification stating that it is yet to finalise the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.

The CBSE asked the stakeholders not to believe in such information floating on social media. On December 10, Pokhriyal interacted with students and other stakeholders via a webinar and hinted at many changes in the board exams.

During his interaction, the Education Minister made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 may get delayed and it is possible that the exams may not be held in March if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control.

Pokhriyal hinted that it is possible that the CBSE would opt for an alternative to practical exams in 2021 as most of the schools across the country remained close for the entire academic session due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Further, the question paper will also see several changes in 2021. It is learnt that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams question paper will be more application-based and the objective-type or MCQs could increase considerably.

On December 16, the Ministry of Education (MoE) announced the exam schedule of JEE-Main and the number of times the exams will be held in 2021. Pokhriyal announced that the JEE-Main exams will be held four times a year--February, March, April, and May. The first examination will be held between February 23-26.

"The students will be able to give the exam at their own discretion anytime in these four turns. Will be able to choose the exam month as per his choice. A student takes the exam four times, in which the best of four will be counted," said Pokhriyal.

Live TV