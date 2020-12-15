CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 dates, syllabus: All updates you need to know

After several social media posts went viral claiming the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 will be held in March, CBSE released a clarification stating that it is yet to finalise the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021.

The CBSE asked the stakeholders not to believe in such information floating on social media. On December 10, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' interacted with students and other stakeholders via a webinar and hinted at many changes in the board exams this year.

During his interaction, the Education Minister made it clear that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 may get delayed and it is possible that the exams may not be held in March if the coronavirus pandemic is not brought under control. Pokhriyal hinted that it is possible that the CBSE would opt for an alternative to practical exams in 2021 as most of the schools across the country remained close for the entire academic session due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Further, the question paper will also see several changes in 2021. It is learnt that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams question paper will be more application-based and the objective-type or MCQs could increase considerably.

The minister also talked about these changes and assured the students that they will get an ample amount of time to prepare for boards. Pokhriyal said that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams dates will be announced well in advance.

CBSE in its latest circular said, “CBSE is well aware of the condition of students and parents in the time of pandemic and, therefore, whatsoever decision would be taken by the CBSE that will only be taken after consultation with all the stakeholders and will be communicated at an appropriate time through Board website.”

Live TV

Pokhriyal told students, “We are with you” and all decisions will be taken keeping the interests of students in mind.

Few months ago, CBSE had reduced the syllabus for Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 as classes were not held this academic session due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus in India.

About 30 lakh students appear for CBSE board exams every year. In 2019, 31.14 lakh students had registered for CBSE board exams.