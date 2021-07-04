CBSE Class 10, 12 update: Plea in Delhi HC seeks refund of fee of cancelled examination

New Delhi: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking a refund of the examination fees from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other boards to the students registered for classes 10th and 12th board examinations, which were canceled this year in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

A civil writ petition submitted by a lawyer stated that it is unjustified for the board to kwwp the sum collected from students as examination fees for Class 10th and 12th board examinations that have got cancelled.

The plea was filed by Deepa Joseph, an advocate and a social activist also the mother of a Class X student studying in a CBSE affiliated government school in Delhi. The plea also said that it is safe to assume that the CBSE board has received Crores of rupees as examination fees.

While knocking on the doors of Delhi Hight Court, the plea seeks direction to the CBSE board and Union Ministry of Education to consider formulating a policy wherein refund of fees will be granted when unforeseen circumstances like pandemic and subsequent cancellation of exams.

The petition, which was filed through advocate Robin Raju, revealed that the petitioner had paid Rs 2,100 as an examination fee for appearing in examinations of 7 subjects of Class X Board, but the examination got cancelled on April 14, 2021, in view of COVID-19.

As per the board, the fees charged as examination fees are for covering all kinds of expenses related to the conduct of exams.

“The contention of the petitioner herein is that since the board exams are cancelled, the CBSE and Centre should refund the money collected as an examination fee as it will not have to incur the aforementioned expenses,” plea states.

The demand for a refund of examination fees was also raised by the All India Parents Association earlier this month.

