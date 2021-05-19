CBSE class 10 exam results likely to be delayed as schools to submit marks to board by June 30

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education extended the last date for schools to submit the marks of students of class 10 to the board. Earlier, the finalisation of results by schools was to be done by May 25, and the marks were to be submitted to CBSE by June 5. However, the CBSE board announced that the last date to submit the marks has been extended till June 30.

The board released an official notice on its official website on May 18. Around 18 lakh students of class 10 will be subject to this system of assessment. The CBSE board had earlier announced that the entire exercise of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

CBSE increases the deadline for submission of class 10 marks by schools to ensure teachers and staff members' safety

The decision has been taken in view of the COVID-induced lockdown in several states in view of the ongoing pandemic situation. Therefore, in order to ensure the safety of its teachers and faculty members, the board took the decision and increased the deadline for the submission of students' marks by the schools.

CBSE Class 10 board results 2021 to be delayed?

The date for the declaration of the result was to be done by June 20, but now the class 10th results will also be delayed.

The basic break-up of marks provided by the board is as follows — 20 marks based on internal assessment, which has already been conducted by most schools with marks already uploaded, 10 marks for periodic/unit test, 30 for half-yearly/mid-term examinations, and 40 marks for pre-board examinations.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced a policy for tabulation of marks for class 10 board exams which have been cancelled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

The board had asked schools to form a result committee consisting of principal and seven teachers for finalising esults. Five teachers from the school should be from Mathematics, Social Science, Science and two languages, and two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the committee.

The CBSE had on April 14 cancelled class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The board exams are usually conducted in February-March. However, the board had decided to conduct them in May-June this year due to the pandemic situation.

