CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check at cbseresults.nic.in

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce class 10 result 2021 on Tuesday (August 3, 2021). The CBSE board would shortly release the class 10 result 2021 online on its official website- cbseresults.nic.in. The board took to Twitter to make the announcement and said that the results for over 18 lakh students will be declared at 12 noon today.

Once declared, the candidates will be able to check their scores at cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The students will also be able to check their scores via other methods including SMS, Umang app and Digilocker.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'CBSE Class 10 Result 2021’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number and other required credentials

Step 4: Your class 10 results will open on the screen

Step 5: Download your scorecard and take a printout for further use

CBSE has canceled class 10 examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, following which the board decided to evaluate the students using their past three years' performances. According to the CBSE-designed marking scheme, the class 10 and 11 final marks will carry 30 percent weightage each and the class 12 internal and practical scores will have 40 percent weightage in the results.

It is to be noted that the CBSE had declared the Class 12 Board exam results earlier on July 30.

For the latest updates on CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 click here

Live TV