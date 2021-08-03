CBSE class 10th results 2021 LIVE updates: Result to be announced soon, know how to check

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to declare the CBSE Class 10th results 2021 soon. CBSE Exam Controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj had on July 30 said that the authorities have started working on the Class 10th results and are trying to deliver them by next week.

Nearly 18 lakh students are waiting to receive their class 10 marks this year which will be announced on CBSE's official website – cbseresults.nic.in. Once declared, students can also check their marks on digilocker.

Earlier on July 30, the board had declared the CBSE Class 12th results.

