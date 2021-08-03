CBSE class 10th results 2021 LIVE updates: Result to be announced soon, know how to check

3 August 2021, 08:31 AM
Looking for your CBSE Class 10th roll number? Click here to know how to check
3 August 2021, 08:28 AM
Here's how to check CBSE Class 10 Board exam results 2021 on Digilocker:
- Visit the DigiLocker website – www.digilocker.gov.in or download their app from PlayStore or App Store.
- Sign up using your phone or Aadhar number.
- After signing up, go to browse documents and then search for the 'Education' column.
- In the 'Education' column, click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education' option.
- Once the results are declared, click on the 'Class X Marksheet' option.
- Enter your 'Name', 'Year' and 'Roll No' to download your CBSE Class 10 exam result 2021.
#Students, #CBSEResults for Class X will soon be available in #DigiLocker. Sign up today to access your important documents such as #Marksheet, #Passing Certificate, #migration Certificates, #Skill #Certificates etc.
Download the App now https://t.co/WLOha1HVqM pic.twitter.com/se1t00LaEG
— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) July 18, 2021
3 August 2021, 08:26 AM
Here's how to check CBSE Class 10 Board exam results 2021 on cbseresults.nic.in:
- Once announced, CBSE Class 10 students can visit CBSE's official website https://www.cbse.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the 'RESULTS' link, which will then take you to https://www.cbseresults.nic.in.
- Click on the 'Class X Results 2021' option once it is active.
- You will be then taken to a new page where you will have to enter your roll number and school number.
- Your CBSE Class 10th exam result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.
3 August 2021, 08:24 AM
On July 30, the board had announced the CBSE Class 12th results.
CBSE Class XII Result to be announced today at 2 P.M.#ExcitementLevel%#CBSEResults #CBSE pic.twitter.com/eWf3TUGoMH
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 30, 2021
3 August 2021, 08:23 AM
Around 18 lakh students are waiting to receive their class 10 marks this year which will be announced on CBSE's official website – cbseresults.nic.in.
3 August 2021, 08:22 AM
CBSE is going to announce Class 10th results 2021 soon. CBSE Exam Controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj had on July 30 said that the authorities have started working on the Class 10th results and are trying to deliver them by next week.