CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2021: Board shares marksheets with schools

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday (March 11, 2022) announced the result of the Class 10 term 1 examinations. CBSE has sent the marksheets of class 10 term 1 examinations to the respective schools.

In a unique move, CBSE has decided to share the performance of the Class 10 students with the schools over email. It is likely that the board may also release the result online.

Additionally, students may simply check their results by contacting the schools.

“Students' performance of Term 1 exam of class X has been communicated to the schools by CBSE. Only scores, in theory, have been communicated, as internal assessment/practical scores are already available with the schools,” said CBSE.

The students who appeared in CBSE Class 10 term 1 exams can access their results on the official websites-- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, once released online. However, many reports suggest that the result will only be available in offline mode in the form of mark sheets this year.

The final CBSE result for the academic year 2021-22 will be announced at the end of term 2 scheduled to be held in March-April 2022.

CBSE will hold the Term-II examinations for Classes 10 and 12 from April 26, 2022.

“Term-II examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be held from April 26, 2022. This time exam timings will be 10:30 am and won't be conducted in two shifts. Further details available on the official website,” said CBSE.

