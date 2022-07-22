NewsIndia
CBSE RESULT 2022

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022 to begin from THIS DATE, check schedule here

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2022: The class 10 and 12 compartment exams 2022 will begin in August. The exam paper will be given in accordance with the Term 2 exam syllabus.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 09:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: The CBSE Class 12 result for 2022 was released by the Central Board of Secondary Education on July 22. Candidates who did not qualify for any of the exams will be given the opportunity to take compartment exams. The class 12 compartment exams in 2022 will begin on August 23 and will last until August 25. The CBSE compartment exam will be held across the country at various locations.

The exam will be given in accordance with the Term 2 exam syllabus. Students who applied for 6 or more subjects but were unable to pass any of the first 5 subjects (except language), declared pass by substituting the sixth subject from the failed subject, are also permitted in compartment examinations to improve performance in the failed subject. ALSO READ: CBSE TOPPERS LIST Class 12th: UNBELIEVABLE MARKS - Young girls from UP rock!

This year's overall pass percentage is 92.71 percent, a decrease from last year. Trivandrum district received the highest score of 98.83 percent, followed by Bengaluru with 98.16 percent and Chennai with 97.79 percent.

CBSE Result 2022 Weightage of Term 1 and Term 2

Furthermore, CBSE stated that, while both terms received equal weighting for practicals, Term I received 30% of the weighting and Term II received 70% of the weighting in the theory part. The board has also revealed a possible date for the Class 12 exams the following year. The examinations will start on February 15, 2023.

