CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2022 to be declared soon, know how to check

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Term 1 exam results soon.

As per various media reports, the CBSE may release Class 10th and Class 12th Term 1 exam results this week. However, there has been no formal notification from the CBSE office on the same yet.

It is to be noted that the Board had recently announced that the CBSE second-term examination for class 10th and class 12th will be conducted in offline mode from April 26.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said on February 9.

"The pattern of the question papers will be same as that of sample question papers hosted on the board's website. The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years," he had added.

Once announced, CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th students can view their Term 1 exam Results via different methods.

How to check CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Term 1 2022 Result?

When announced, students need to visit CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, students need to click on the 'results' link.

Students will be redirected to a new page (http://cbseresults.nic.in) where they need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or the 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

Students then need to enter their details including their roll number and click on the 'submit' option.

CBSE Class 10th or Class 12th Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Term 1 2022 Result

Students can also check their scores via the DigiLocker app and on the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

