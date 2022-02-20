CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Results soon, know where and how to check

CBSE Term 1 Result: As lakhs of students across India wait for their CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Term 1 exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the results soon.

As per several media reports, the Board may declare Class X and Class XII Board Exam Term 1 Results in the coming week. However, no such official announcement has been made by CBSE officials yet.

The Board had recently announced that the CBSE second-term examination for classes 10 and 12 will be held in offline mode from April 26.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said on February 9.

"The pattern of the question papers will be same as that of sample question papers hosted on the board's website. The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years," he had said.

Once declared, students can view their CBSE Term 1 results via different methods.

Here's how to check CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Term 1 Result?

Once results are out, students need to visit CBSE's official website at cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, students need to click on the 'results' link.

Students will be redirected to a new page where they need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or the 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link.

Students need to enter their details including their roll number and click on the 'submit' option.

CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results?

Students can also check their scores via the DigiLocker app and on the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

Live TV