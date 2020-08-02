CBSE Class 10th Result 2020: 8.02% students placed in compartment

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) declared the CBSE class 10th exam results 2020 on its official website. A total of 91.46% of students have passed the examination this year. Out of the total number of 18,73,015 students who appeared in the CBSE Class 10 board examination, 17,13,121 cleared it.

A total of 150198 students (8.02%) were placed in Compartment, which means they will have to appear for compartment exam for full subjects. There is a nominal increase of 0.36% percentage in comparison to last year’s 91.10%. Out of the total 23716 students from foreign school, 23,400 of them passed making a pass percent of 98.67.

This year too, girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for boys is 90.14%. Meanwhile, a total of 2.23% of students or 41,804 students above than 95% marks in CBSE Class 10th Result 2020 this year. Also, a total of 184358 students have scored above 90% in CBSE class 10th exam 2020.

The highest pass percentage in the CBSE 10 board results 2020 has been recorded by the Trivandrum zone where 99.28% of students have passed. This is followed by Chennai and Bengaluru regions with 98.95 and 98.23 pass percentages respectively. Pune region is at the 4th position with 98.05% of students passing the exam and Ajmer has come 5th with a pass percentage of 96.93%. Guwahati has recorded the lowest pass percent at 79.12 among all states.

Among institutions, Kendriya Vidyalayas is on the top with 99.23% of students passing the exam. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas is second with 98.66% of students passing the exam.

Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' took to Twitter to confirm the news and congratulate the successful students. ''Dear Students, Parents, and Teachers! @cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class X and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, student's health & quality education are our priority,'' the HRD Minister tweeted.

Earlier, due to heavy traffic, the board's official website was not opening smoothly, but it was back to normal a few minutes later. The CBSE class 10 board results 2020 will also be available at Digi locker and Umang app. Both are android based application available at the PlayStore.

How to check results via these apps?

Step 1: Visit Google PlayStore or Apple store app in your mobile

Step 2: Login using CBSE registered mobile number, OPT and entre the last 6 digits of your roll number

Step 3: Account credentials will be sent via SMS

Around 18 lakh students who have appeared in the CBSE class 10 examination can check their result online at cbseresults.nic.in. Students can check class 10 results on the following websites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in.

Apart from the board’s official website, CBSE class 10th result 2020 can also be accessed via other facilities like IVRS Facility, DigiLocker App (digilocker.gov.in), UMANG App and DigiResults App.

The CBSE Class 10 results 2020 are special because this year, the marks have been awarded without conducting all the exams. CBSE had on Monday announced the class 12th result 2020. A total of 88.78% students have passed the class 12th exam.

Here's how to you can check your CBSE class 10th result 2020:

Step 1: Login to the official website – cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your exam details like roll number and date of birth.

Step 3: Check your CBSE Board results for class 10th.

On July 13, after the board declared the class 12 results, its website crashed due to heavy traffic inflow. This time, the board made preparations so that the site crash doesn't happen again.