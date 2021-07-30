हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE Class 12 result 2021: How to check results through SMS

The students will also be able to check their scores via SMS and IVRS after the the CBSE Board has announced Class 12 results.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare Class 12 Board Exam results 2021 at 2 PM on Friday (July 30, 2021). After the announcement, the students will be able to check their scores at the official website of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in

The students will also be able to check their scores via SMS by typing <CBSE12>Space<Roll No>Space<Admit Card ID> Send it to 7738299899.

The students need to note that this year the board had to cancelled the CBSE Class 12 exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Following which CBSE adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the results. 

For CBSE Class 12 results, the board adopted 30:30:40 formula based on the marks students earned in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations respectively.

Earlier, board had told the Supreme Court earlier that it would declare the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 results by July 31.

For more updates on CBSE Class 12 result 2021 click here.

