हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
cbse class 12 result

CBSE Class 12 result 2021 announced: How to check scorecard through IVRS

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 12 Board Exam results 2021 on Friday (July 30, 2021) at 2 PM. The students can check their scores at the official website of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in, after the announcement.

CBSE Class 12 result 2021 announced: How to check scorecard through IVRS
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 12 Board Exam results 2021 on Friday (July 30, 2021) at 2 PM. The students can check their scores at the official website of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in, after the announcement.

The students can check their results through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System). The candidates just need to dial the below mention numbers after the official declaration of the result and tell your roll number and date of birth – 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 011 – 24300699 (other parts of India).

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 result 2021: How to check results through SMS

Meanwhile, the candidates need to note that CBSE class 12 examinations 2021 were cancelled by the CBSE board in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Following which CBSE adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the results. 

For CBSE Class 12 results, the board adopted 30:30:40 formula based on the marks students earned in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations respectively. 

For more updates on CBSE Class 12 result 2021 click here.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
cbse class 12 resultCBSE Exam Results 2021CBSE Examination Resultcbse result 2021class 10 date and timeCBSE Class 12th Result 2021class 12 board resultscbse result 2021 class 12CBSE 12th Result 2021 Release Date
Next
Story

We prioritize 'institution-building as part of peace-building, says Indian diplomat Pratik Mathur at UNGA

Must Watch

PT3M21S

Open letter written to CJI to intervene in Pegasus case, another demand for a ban on Israeli software Pegasus