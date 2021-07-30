CBSE Class 12 result 2021 announced: How to check scorecard through IVRS

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 12 Board Exam results 2021 on Friday (July 30, 2021) at 2 PM. The students can check their scores at the official website of CBSE- cbseresults.nic.in, after the announcement.

The students can check their results through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System). The candidates just need to dial the below mention numbers after the official declaration of the result and tell your roll number and date of birth – 24300699 (local subscribers in Delhi), 011 – 24300699 (other parts of India).

Meanwhile, the candidates need to note that CBSE class 12 examinations 2021 were cancelled by the CBSE board in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Following which CBSE adopted an alternative assessment scheme to finalise the results.

For CBSE Class 12 results, the board adopted 30:30:40 formula based on the marks students earned in their Class 10, 11 and 12 examinations respectively.

