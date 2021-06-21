CBSE Class 12 results 2021: Supreme Court to take final call on class 12 evaluation criteria today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will be taking a final call on the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 evaluation criteria, which was released a week ago, on Monday (June 21, 2021).

CBSE had submitted the much-sought Class 12 evaluation criteria to the apex court on June 17, 2021. Even though the Supreme Court (SC) had accepted the 30:30:40 criteria earlier on the same date, however, the court had asked CBSE to incorporate few things such as grievances redressal mechanism, date of optional exam etc.

SC had also asked the board to form a committee for dispute resolution, adding that the aim of the committee should address the grievances of the students on the marks obtained by them. The apex court had also ordered CBSE to announce a firm timeline for the announcement of the Class 12 results.

Additionally, Supreme Court on Monday will also hear a petition filed by over 1,150 students seeking cancellation of the compartmental exams in physical mode.

"Owing to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country, it cannot be conclusively said as to when exactly we will be able to have such conducive environment necessary for the conduct of physical mode examinations," the petition said.

The applicants said, "if their examinations are delayed beyond reasonable time till a conducive environment is achieved in order to conduct the examination, they will not only lose opportunity to apply and seek admission in these Universities / Colleges, but they will also be denied their fundamental right to education."

The applicants, in their petition, added "the decision to conduct private/ compartment examination of Class XII CBSE candidates would endanger the lives of lakhs of students, who would be forced to appear in this physical-mode-board examination, which would clearly violate their ‘right to life and health’ as guaranteed by Article 21 of our Constitution".

Earlier, on Thursday (June 17, 2021), a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that students will be evaluated on a 30:30:40 formula on the basis of performance in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 respectively.

CBSE had told the top court that for Class 12, marks obtained in unit, term and practicals will be taken into account while marking the students. For Class 10 and 11, marks in best of 3 from 5 term, papers will be considered.

