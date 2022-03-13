CBSE Class 12 term 1 result 2022 to be announced at cbse.nic.in? Details here

New Delhi: As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced Class 10 term 1 results on Friday, the CBSE Class 12 students should note that their term 1 results are expected to be released soon.

CBSE official Rama Sharma, when asked about the CBSE 12th term 1 result date, said, "will inform." Earlier, CBSE had said that both class 12 results will be announced this week.

The board released Class 10 term 1 results on Friday (March 11, 2022). The board has communicated to the schools the performance of class 10 students in the theory paper of the exam. The scores of the practical papers are already with the school.

The students must note that CBSE is unlikely to release these results on their official website.

"Being Term - I only, no mark sheet cum passing certificate is being issued now. Only one mark sheet cum passing certificate will be issued after the Term-Il examination to have parity with the previous results," the statement further reads — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

As per a circular issued by CBSE, no marksheet cum passing certificate will be issued for term-1 exams. The board will only release a combined marksheet of both terms after the declaration of term 2 results, the notice informed.

CBSE Class 12 term 1 result 2022: Passing marks

Students should score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate in order to clear the exam. Since the total number of theory marks in term 1 is 40, the passing mark will be 13.

Meanwhile, CBSE will hold the Term-II examinations for Classes 10 and 12 from April 26, 2022.

“Term-II examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be held from April 26, 2022. This time exam timings will be 10:30 am and won't be conducted in two shifts. Further details available on the official website,” said CBSE.

Live TV