CBSE Class 12th evaluation: Board considering two options for marking students, say sources

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is currently working on two options for marking Class 12 students for this academic session.

As per a report in NDTV, the board is either considering assessing the students on the basis of their performances in Classes 10, 11 final exams and Class 12 internal exams or as per Class 10 board exam results and internal assessments in Class 12.

The announcement regarding the cancellation of the CBSE class 12 exams was made after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CBSE class 12 examinations were cancelled in view of the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

The Prime Minister on Tuesday also directed the board officials to formulate well-defined criteria in a fair and time-bound manner for marking Class 12 students.

Additionally, the students who remain dissatisfied with their Class 12 results and want to appear in the examination, will be able to do so when the situation becomes conductive.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday had said that the ''safety and future of thousands of students'' across the country remain the top priority of the Narendra Modi government.

“I assure all students and their parents that any decision taken will follow the yardstick that the safety and future of students is the highest priority for us,” he said.

