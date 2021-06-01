CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 Live: PM Narendra Modi to chair key meet with officials shortly, big announcement likely

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding CBSE class 12 board exams on Tuesday evening. Government sources said he will be briefed on all possible options that have emerged following an extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders.

Earlier today, ahead of announcing his final decision on conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’ said that the ''safety and future of thousands of students'' across the country remain the top priority of Narendra Modi government. The Education Minister also admitted that conducting the CBSE Board examinations for students in the prevailing COVID scenario is a huge challenge for the government.

"This is especially so when it comes to the Class 12 board examinations, which play a significant role in every student’s career graph and roadmap for life," the minister wrote in an opinion piece in a leading newspaper.

In the article, the Minister also emphasising on the importance of Class 12 board examinations. He assured the students and their parents that their safety and well-being is the government’s top priority.

