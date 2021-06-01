हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 Live: PM Narendra Modi to chair key meet with officials shortly, big announcement likely

Will CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 be cancelled in view of the ongoing COVID pandemic? The Centre will take a final decision on holding CBSE class 12 board exam and submit its reply in the Supreme Court. The apex court will hear the matter on Wednesday, ie on June 3.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 - 17:09
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding CBSE class 12 board exams on Tuesday evening. Government sources said he will be briefed on all possible options that have emerged following an extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders.

Earlier today, ahead of announcing his final decision on conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’ said that the ''safety and future of thousands of students'' across the country remain the top priority of Narendra Modi government. The Education Minister also admitted that conducting the CBSE Board examinations for students in the prevailing COVID scenario is a huge challenge for the government.

"This is especially so when it comes to the Class 12 board examinations, which play a significant role in every student’s career graph and roadmap for life," the minister wrote in an opinion piece in a leading newspaper.

In the article, the Minister also emphasising on the importance of Class 12 board examinations. He assured the students and their parents that their safety and well-being is the government’s top priority.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates related to CBSE board exams 2021 here. 

 

1 June 2021, 16:52 PM

Delhi CM appeals to Centre to cancel class 12 board exams 

 

Students and parents are really worried about Class 12 board exams. They want that the exams should not be conducted without vaccination. I appeal to the Centre that the exams be cancelled and the evaluation be done on basis of the past performance,  Kejirwal tweeted in Hindi.

1 June 2021, 16:52 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams in view of the Covid situation and suggested students be evaluated on basis of past performance.

1 June 2021, 16:33 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams.

1 June 2021, 16:32 PM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had yesterday (May 31) written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and advocated not holding Class 12 board exams amid the pandemic, saying children will be subjected to great injustice if they are pushed into circumstances that endanger their lives.

1 June 2021, 16:32 PM

The government has informed the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea seeking the exam's cancellation, it will take a final decision by June 3. 

1 June 2021, 16:32 PM

The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from the states and union territories till on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue.

1 June 2021, 16:32 PM

The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.

1 June 2021, 16:31 PM

Government sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be briefed on all possible options that have emerged following an extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders.

1 June 2021, 16:31 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding class 12 board exams on Tuesday evening.

