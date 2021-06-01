CBSE class 12 board exams 2021 Live: PM Narendra Modi to chair key meet with officials shortly, big announcement likely

1 June 2021, 16:52 PM
Delhi CM appeals to Centre to cancel class 12 board exams
Students and parents are really worried about Class 12 board exams. They want that the exams should not be conducted without vaccination. I appeal to the Centre that the exams be cancelled and the evaluation be done on basis of the past performance, Kejirwal tweeted in Hindi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams in view of the Covid situation and suggested students be evaluated on basis of past performance.
1 June 2021, 16:33 PM
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appeals to Centre to cancel Class 12 board exams.
1 June 2021, 16:32 PM
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had yesterday (May 31) written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and advocated not holding Class 12 board exams amid the pandemic, saying children will be subjected to great injustice if they are pushed into circumstances that endanger their lives.
The government has informed the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea seeking the exam's cancellation, it will take a final decision by June 3.
The Ministry of Education had recently sought detailed suggestions from the states and union territories till on the proposals discussed in a high-level meeting held on the issue.
The CBSE had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponement of class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases.
1 June 2021, 16:31 PM
Government sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be briefed on all possible options that have emerged following an extensive discussions with all states and other stakeholders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting regarding class 12 board exams on Tuesday evening.