CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Safety and future of students top priority of govt, says Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal

NEW DELHI: Ahead of announcing his final decision on conducting the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhariyal ‘Nishank’ has said that the ''safety and future of thousands of students'' across the country remain the top priority of Narendra Modi government.

The Education Minister also admitted that conducting the CBSE Board examinations for students in the prevailing COVID scenario is a huge challenge for the government.

“This is especially so when it comes to the Class 12 board examinations, which play a significant role in every student’s career graph and roadmap for life,” the minister wrote in an opinion piece in a leading newspaper.

In the article, the Minister also emphasising on the importance of Class 12 board examinations. He assured the students and their parents that their safety and well-being is the government’s top priority.

“I assure all students and their parents that any decision taken will follow the yardstick that the safety and future of students is the highest priority for us,” he wrote.

विद्यार्थियों की सुरक्षा एवं अकादमिक हित और शिक्षा प्रणाली का सुचारू संचालन सुनिश्चित करने के लिए पूरा देश एकजुट हो गया है। Entire country has come together to ensure the safety and academic welfare of the students and smooth functioning of the education system. pic.twitter.com/ezhtvZ3jLH — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 23, 2021

The minister further stated that the board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) ‘have an all-India character’ as higher education institutions across various states offer admissions to undergraduate courses based on Class 12 marks.

The Class 12 exam is the first level of critical evaluation and assessment that decides the categorisation of merit, career choices and pursuance of higher academic goals, he wrote.

Pokhriyal is expected to announce the government’s final decision on whether to conduct class 12 board exams amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier last month, after a high-level meeting, ‘Nishank’ had stated there was a broad consensus among states about conducting Class 12 board exams and an informed, a collaborative decision would be taken by June 1.

He had asserted that the Centre will take a decision on the matter soon and announce it at the earliest keeping students’ safety in mind. Earlier on Monday, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court it will take a final decision within the next two days on whether to conduct class 12 board exams amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

