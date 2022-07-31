NewsIndia
CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Board released important notice on cbse.gov.in, check details

Students applying for the compartment exam after July 30 at cbse.gov.in will be charged Rs 2000 as late fee application.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 09:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Board released important notice on cbse.gov.in, check details

CBSE Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, has released an important notice regarding the Compartment Examination on the official website cbse.gov.in. The candidates who have been placed in the compartment list have to fill in the form for the compartment Class 10, 12 Exam 2022. In the circular, the board has asked schools to submit a list of candidates for the compartment exam through an online LOC form and the private schools' candidates have to fill in the forms online on cbse.gov.in.

Candidates submitting their application for the compartment exam after July 30, 2022, will be charged a late fee. The submission of the CBSE Compartment Examination 2022 forms with late fees is from July 31, 2022 to August 8, 2022. Candidates with examination centres in India and outside will be charged a late fee of Rs 2000.

CBSE Compartment Examination 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the website cbse.gov.in
  • Click on link for online submission of forms (applies for both schools and private candidates) given in  
  • Fill in the required details and pay the fees
  • Submit the application form and download

CBSE will inform about the dates of admit card release separately. Students are advised to visit the official website cbse.gov.in, for more details go through the official notification here.

