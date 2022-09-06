CBSE Results 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE 10th, 12th compartment results 2022 soon. Once released, students can check their CBSE compartment results 2022 on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE conducted compartment exams 2022 for both Classes 10 and 12 from August 23. As for the CBSE Compartment Result 2022 date, the board has not announced any dates as yet. As per past trends, it is expected that the CBSE Compartment Result 2022 for Class 12 may be released by September 7 and CBSE Compartment Result for Class 10 would be announced a few days later.

Here's how to download CBSE Class 10th, 12th compartment result 2022

Once released, students can check their CBSE Class 10, 12 compartment results following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website of CBSE -- cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE 10th or 12th compartment result link

Enter your roll number, school number and date of birth

Submit and your CBSE compartment result 2022 will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard, and take a printout for further reference

CBSE declared the Class 10th and 12th result on July 22, 2022. Students who couldn’t clear their exam appeared in the compartment exam. Earlier, CBSE has issued circular asking universities to accept digital copies of class 12th mark sheets and migration certificates.