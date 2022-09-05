CBSE Compartment Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: CBSE class 10, 12 Supply result to be DECLARED SHORTLY on cbseresults.nic.in- Check latest updates here
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results this week, scroll down for all the latest updates.
Trending Photos
CBSE Results LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results this week. When announced, students can visit the official website of the board, results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbse.gov.in. The board has not made and official announcement yet regarding the result date and time. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE 10th, 12th compartment results 2022 soon. Once released, students can check their CBSE compartment results 2022 on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE conducted compartment exams 2022 for both Classes 10 and 12 from August 23.
CBSE declared the Class 10th and 12th result on July 22, 2022. Students who couldn’t clear their exam appeared in the compartment exam. Earlier, CBSE has issued circular asking universities to accept digital copies of class 12th mark sheets and migration certificates.
Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on CBSE class 10, 12 Supply Results 2022
CBSE Board Result 2022
This year, CBSE conducted board examinations in 2 terms. Term 2 and final result was declared on July 2022. In Class 12 results, the overall pass percentage stood at 92.71% and in Class 10, it was 94.40%.
CBSE Supplementary Results 2022: Credentials required
CBSE 12th scorecard will include student’s name, roll number, name of the school, subject code, subject (appeared for), marks secured, total marks and grade of the students. The Class 12 compartment exam scorecard will also be available through SMS, IVRS and DigiLocker application.
CBSE Compartment Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard
Visit the official website-- cbse.gov.in
Click on CBSE Compartment Result link
Enter your roll number, school number and date of birth
CBSE compartment result will appear on the screen
Download the scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.
CBSE Compartment Exam Result 2022: Official Websites To Download Scorecard
cbse.gov.in
results.cbse.nic.in
results.nic.in
results.gov.in.
More Stories