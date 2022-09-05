CBSE Results LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10 and Class 12 compartment examination results this week. When announced, students can visit the official website of the board, results.cbse.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbse.gov.in. The board has not made and official announcement yet regarding the result date and time. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE 10th, 12th compartment results 2022 soon. Once released, students can check their CBSE compartment results 2022 on the official websites - cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE conducted compartment exams 2022 for both Classes 10 and 12 from August 23.

CBSE declared the Class 10th and 12th result on July 22, 2022. Students who couldn’t clear their exam appeared in the compartment exam. Earlier, CBSE has issued circular asking universities to accept digital copies of class 12th mark sheets and migration certificates.