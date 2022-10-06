CBSE CTET 2022: Registration to begin from THIS DATE at ctet.nic.in- Check exam pattern, application fee here

CBSE CTET 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct CTET 2022 in December. Detailed date sheet, information bulletin and online registration for the examination are expected soon on the official website, ctet.nic.in. CTET 2022 Online Registration will begin soon at the official website - ctet.nic.in. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through the CTET website. The dates for the online application process will be intimated during the course of time. The test will be conducted in 20 languages at test centres across the country. Central Teacher Eligibility Test or CTET is a national-level exam conducted at two levels.

CBSE CTET 2022 Application Form: Detailed process to fill the form

- Click on the CTET 2022 Application Form link to get redirected to the official website www.ctet.nic.in

- A new window will appear on your screen. If you are a new user, Click on the "New Registration" button to register yourself. Otherwise, fill in your details and click on the "SIGN IN" button

- Fill in all the required details: Candidate's Name, Mother’s Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth in capital letters.

- Now chose the Exam Centre and the medium of exam for CTET 2022 in which you want to attempt the paper (English/Hindi).

- Enter your Aadhar card number, chose your gender, category and finally select the status of Employment and the status of the Qualifying Exam

- Now fill in your Educational Details, the most recent qualification you hold, your percentage, etc.

- After that, you are required to provide your communication address, phone number, and email ID.

- Upload your photo and signature. Both the images must be in jpg/jpeg format and must have a white background.

- You will be directed to the payment page. The payment can be made for CTET 2022 Exam through online or offline mode

= Click on the “SUBMIT” button. Download the confirmation page for future reference

CBSE CTET: Exam pattern

As per last year's information bulletin, paper 1 of CTET has 5 sections, containing 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks:

(i) Child Development and Pedagogy (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(iii) Language II: (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(iv) Mathematics: 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(v) Environmental Studies: 30 MCQs, 30 marks

Total: 150 MCQs, 150 marks

Paper 2 also has 5 sections, with 150 MCQs for 150 marks:

(i) Child Development & Pedagogy(compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(ii) Language I (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(iii) Language II (compulsory): 30 MCQs, 30 marks

(iv) Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teacher): 60 MCQs, 60 marks, or

(v) Social Studies/Social Science (for Social Studies/Social Science teacher): 60 MCQs, 60 marks

*For any other teacher - either (IV) or (V)

Total 150 MCQs, 150 marks

CBSE CTET: Application Fee

General/OBC candidates: Rs 1,000 for Paper 1 or 2 and Rs 1200 for both papers.

SC/ST/Differently-Abled candidates: Rs 500 for Paper 1 or 2 and Rs 600 for both papers.

CBSE CTET 2021: Total Candidates

A total of 18,92,276 candidates had registered for the CBSE CTET 2021 Paper 1, out of which 14,95,511 candidates appeared for the exam and 4,45,467 cleared the test. For Paper 2, 16,62,886 candidates had registered, out of which 12,78,165 aspirants appeared and 2,20,069 candidates cleared the exam.