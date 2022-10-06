CBSE Board Exam 2023: BIG UPDATE! Date sheet for class 10, 12 to release soon, exams to be conducted from THIS DATE- Check latest update

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Preparations for the 2023 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam have officially started. The list of candidates for the Class 10, 12 Board Exams has been compiled by the board. The CBSE Date Sheet will be made public by the end of November 2022. Here is a brief overview of the CBSE Board Exam 2023 timetable of events. About 90 to 75 days before to the start of the exams, the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet is often made available. The board had earlier notified its intent of conducting the Class 10, 12 boards from February 15, 2023. Officials of the board have now disclosed that it is most likely to return to the pre-COVID timetable, the official dates have not been issued yet.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Here's how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Academic Website’

Step 3: Click the link that reads ‘CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download‘.

Step 4: Once the PDF page of the Date Sheet appears on the screen, take a printout and save it for further use.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Details mentioned

Exam day

Exam date

Duration of the exam

List of subjects

Subject code

Important instructions

The entire syllabus will be covered in the 2023 CBSE Board Exams. The board decided against term-based exams in 2022 and has since switched back to its annual test system. The subjective exam style for Board Class 10 and 12 would be conducted this year, with more multiple-choice questions and a larger critical thinking section.