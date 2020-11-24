CBSE Date Sheet 2021: Class 12 practical exams in January? Latest updates students need to know

Lakhs of students across the country are eagerly waiting for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Date Sheet 2021. While the CBSE has recently confirmed that it will conduct the 2021 Class 10, 12 examinations, it is yet to make any official announcement about the dates.

The recent release of a a CBSE Notification for Class 12 Practical Exam Dates and SOPs has only made the things all the more confusing. Has CBSE released the Class 12 Practical Exam Date Sheet 2021? The answer is both yes and no.

The CBSE has not released any new notification officially regarding the examination. The CBSE has neither informed any school nor released any official notice regarding the dates and the official notice, which is in circulation now, was released as a part of the general guidelines and framework document for CBSE Board Exams 2021 in September.

It is learnt that in September, CBSE before it started the registration work for Board Exams 2021 had released a guidelines booklet for the schools providing details about the SOPs to conduct the examinations during coronavirus pandemic. The document was made available to all schools and is also available on cbse.nic.in.

As per the notification issued by CBSE, the practical examinations for class XII will be held from January 1 to February 8. The CBSE, however, clarified that the dates mentioned in the notification are tentative and the board will announce the exact dates for the practical exams soon.

“The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments. During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes, and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal,” Board secretary Anurag Tripathi said recently during a webinar on "New Education Policy (NEP): Brighter future of school education" organised by ASSOCHAM.