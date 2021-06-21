CBSE, ICSE Class 12 results 2021: Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging cancellation of physical exams on June 22

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (June 21, 2021) adjourned the hearing of the plea challenging the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to cancel the physical exams for Class 12 students till tomorrow (June 22, 2021).

On Monday, a vacation bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari heard the matter.

The apex court said that it has accepted in principle the assessment scheme to evaluate the Class 12 students in the absence of board exams, adding that it will hear other petitions filed against cancellation of Class 12 board exams tomorrow.

CBSE had submitted the much-sought Class 12 evaluation criteria to the apex court on June 17, 2021. Even though the Supreme Court (SC) had accepted the 30:30:40 criteria earlier on the same date, however, the court had asked CBSE to incorporate few things such as grievances redressal mechanism, date of optional exam etc.

SC had also asked the board to form a committee for dispute resolution, adding that the aim of the committee should address the grievances of the students on the marks obtained by them. The apex court had also ordered CBSE to announce a firm timeline for the announcement of the Class 12 results.

