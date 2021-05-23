CBSE, ICSE Class 12th Board Exams 2021: Centre to take call on pending examination today, Rajnath Singh to chair high-level meeting

New Delhi: Amid the second wave of coronavirus in the country, the Centre will hold a high-level meeting today (May 23, 2021) to take a call on the pending CBSE and ICSE Class 12th Board Exams.

The virtual meeting will be chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 11.30 AM and will be attended by all the states and UT Education Ministers, Education Secretaries and Chairpersons of State Examination Boards and stakeholders.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Minister for Women and Child, Smriti Zubin Irani and Union Minister Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar will also be present in the meeting.

The consultative process will be further strengthened through a high level meeting to be chaired by Hon’ble Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh Ji, also to be attended by my cabinet colleagues Smt. @smritiirani Ji and Shri @PrakashJavdekar Ji. (2/4) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 22, 2021

Friends, I need "YOUR" valuable suggestions too. You can send them on my twitter handle. (4/4) — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 22, 2021

During the meeting, the proposals for the conduct of entrance examinations for professional courses will also be discussed.

As per the Ministry of Education on May 22, Pokhriyal in a letter to states and UTs, has stated that the Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education and CBSE are exploring options regarding the conduct of examinations, keeping in mind the safety and security of the students and the teachers.

The letter noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected various areas including the education sector, particularly the board exams and entrance exams.

This is to be noted that in view of the prevailing coronavirus situation, almost all the State Education Boards, CBSE and ICSE have postponed their Class XII examinations, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) and other National exam conducting institutions have also postponed the entrance exams for admissions to professional courses.

The Education Ministry informed that the Department of Higher Education is also deliberating upon the finalization of the dates of examinations for institutions of higher learning.

Meanwhile, according to news agency PTI's CBSE sources, the possible options that can be explored are: conducting pen and paper mode exams for only major subjects, conducting all exams in two phases planned as per the COVID-19 situation in different states or districts, or cancelling the exams and announcing results as per an alternative assessment scheme.

