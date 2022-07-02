NewsIndia
CBSE

CBSE launches Pariksha Sangam portal at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in ahead of 10th, 12th results 2022- Here's all you need to know

CBSE's newly launched Pariksha Sangam portal will streamline the process of all board exam-related activities such as school results, board results, exam reference Materials, scroll down for more details.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 02:15 PM IST

CBSE Results 2022: While Class 10th, and 12th students anxiously await the CBSE Results 2022 for the Term-2 examinations, the Central Board of Secondary Education launched a digital portal namely 'Pariksha Sangam' to align all board exam and result-related activities. The CBSE Pariksha Sangam Portal which is now available on the official websites cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in will integrate the different exam-related processes done by the school regional offices and the headquarters of the board. 

CBSE Pariksha Sangam portal is crucial in the result declaration process as it would allow the students, teachers and schools to apply for revaluation of the results, request for the photocopy of the answer sheets, and provide many more facilities. ALSO READ- CBSE Board Results 2022: Official shares 10th, 12th result DATE- Check details

With the help of the portal, schools, students and teachers would be able to access exam reference material, pre and post-exam activities, exam activities and the school DigiLockers, and more. Along with the exam and result-related facilities, the portal also provides an integrated communication and payment system.

Pariksha Sangam Portal- Direct Link

The Pariksha Sangam portal would streamline the process of all board exam-related activities such as School results, Board results, Reference Materials, and more. CBSE would be combining all its other portals such as e-Sandesh, IPS Payment system, OASIS, Board Circulars, etc under this portal. Meanwhile, the CBSE Board Results for class 10th and 12th are expected to be announced by the end of July.

