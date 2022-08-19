NewsIndia
CBSE RECRUTIMENT 2022

CBSE Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts at cbse.nic.in- Check vacancies and other details here

CBSE  Recruitment  2022: Candidates who are in search of jobs as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have invited applications to fill up several vacant posts, scroll down for more details.

 

Aug 19, 2022

CBSE Recruitment 2022

CBSE Recruitment 2022: There is a good opportunity for young individuals seeking employment (Sarkari Naukri) with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The deadline to apply for this (CBSE Recruitment 2022) for Joint Secretary and other CBSE positions is tomorrow, August 20, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied for these positions (CBSE Recruitment 2022) could do so by going to the CBSE's official website, cbse.gov.in.

The best aspect of this recruitment campaign is that individuals will be chosen without having to take any exams. However, interested and qualified individuals should keep in mind that the online application procedure will close on August 20. ALSO READ: Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Registration begins for Asst Commandant posts

CBSE Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Starting date to apply - August 5
  • Last date to apply - 20 August

CBSE vacancy 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Joint Secretary: 4
  • Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor: 2
  • Senior Accounts Officer: 1
  • Accounts Officer: 3

CBSE Jobs 2022; download the official notification here

CBSE jobs 2022: Age Limit

The maximum age limit for applying for the above said posts is 56 years as on closing date of application

CBSE Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

STEP 1: Log on to http://www.cbse.nic.in

STEP 2: Read the advertisement content carefully and ensure that you meet the eligibility criteria of the post.

STEP 3: Click on the box “Apply Online “, online application form shall appear on the screen.

STEP 4: Fill up the online application form with your details. (Candidates are advised to take print of the blank online form and fill it out before actually entering the data online.)

STEP 5: Click the “SUBMIT” button.A unique registration no. shall appear on the screen, note this registration no. for future reference.

CBSE Vacancies 2022; direct link here

CBSE Recruitment 2022: Salary Details

  • Joint Secretary: 7th CPC Level-13 (PB-4 of Rs. 37400-67000 + Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/-)
  • Additional Internal Auditor and Financial Advisor: 7th CPC Level-12 (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Rs. 7600/- Grade Pay)
  • Senior Accounts Officer: Level-11 of the 7th CPC (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Rs. 6600/- Grade Pay)
  • Accounts Officer: 7th CPC Level-10 (PB-3 of Rs. 15600-39100 + Grade Pay of Rs. 5400/-)

