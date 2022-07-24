CBSE Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 10th, 12th results on 22 July 2022. CBSE will now provide the candidates with the option of obtaining photocopies of term 2 answer copies, verify marks scored in CBSE result 2022 and re-evaluate answers. The application process will be online. While the application for CBSE result 2022 verification of marks will be from July 26 to 28, the registration for obtaining photocopies will be between August 8 and August 9. The CBSE Class 10, 12 revaluation application, can, however, be done between August 13 and August 14.

CBSE 10th 12th result was declared on July 22, and the CBSE result 2022 was made available on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE informed that the changes in marks after the re-evaluation will be reflected in the mark sheets and certificates when such students surrender their mark sheets and certificates to the board, as the board will issue new mark sheets and certificates reflecting the changes. ALSO READ: CISCE 12th Result 2022, Girls outshine boys, check pass percentage here

CBSE class 10 and 12 rechecking: Here is how you can apply for Re-evaluation

- Students can visit the official CBSE website –cbse.gov.in

- Go to the main webpage and click on the link “School Request Submission For Resolution (Srsr) (Term-I Exam Result-2022)”

- Now click on ‘School Login’

- Enter the credentials to access your school page

- Once you logged in, schools can request CBSE Result Revaluation for Term 1 Results 2022

- Submit the request and wait for the resolution post Term 2 results.

For students of both Class 10 and 12, the charge for verification is Rs 500 and the cost of re-evaluation per question is Rs 100. For obtaining the photocopy of the CBSE answer book, Class 10 students are required to pay Rs 500, while Class 12 students are required to pay Rs 700.

The pass percentage in CBSE result 2022 has been recorded as 94.40 per cent for CBSE Class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for Class 12.

Only those candidates who apply for CBSE result 2022 verification of marks online will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer books in those subjects, CBSE in a statement said.

CBSE while announcing the verification, revaluation dates, also said that decrease of even one mark shall be affected and result of revaluation will be final and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation would be entertained.