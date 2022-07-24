ISC Class 12th Result: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) has declared the Indian School Certificate (ISC) or Class 12th result 2022 today, July 24. The students can check their ISC 12th result 2022 from the official website -- cisce.org. This year, 18 students clinched the first rank in ISC 12th result 2022. These students have secured 399 marks (99.75 per cent). While 58 students have secured second position in the merit with 398 marks (99.50 per cent) and 78 students finished on third spot with 397 marks (99.25 per cent). Also read: ISC class 12th Result declared

ISC Class 12th Result: Girls outshine Boys

This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 12th ISC result 2022 is 99.38 per cent. The pass percentage for girls stands at 99.52%. The pass percentage for boys stands at 99.26%.

ISC Class 12th Results: Region wise Pass percentage

In India, the Southern region has the best pass percentage i.e. 99.81%

South: 99.81%

Foreign: 99.64%

West: 99.58%

North: 99.43%

East: 99.18%

ISC Class 12th Results: Toppers list

A total of 18 students have secured the All India Rank, AIR 1 and have topped the ISC result with a total of 99.75 percent marks out of 100. The complete list of ISC Toppers 2022 has been shared below.

ANANDITA MISRA 99.75

UPASANA NANDI 99.75

HARINI RAMMOHAN 99.75

NAMYA ASHOK NICHANI 99.75

KARTHIK PRAKASH 99.75

ANANYA AGARWAL 99.75

AAKASH SRIVASTAVA 99.75

ADITYA VISHNU JHIWANIA 99.75

FAHEEM AHMED 99.75

SIMRAN SINGH 99.75

AKSHAT AGARWAL 99.75

PRABKIRAT SINGH 99.75

MD ARSH MUSTAFA 99.75

PRATITI MAJUMDER 99.75

APURVA KASHISH 99.75

PRITHWIJA MANDAL 99.75

NIKHIL KUMAR PRASAD 99.75

ABHISEK BISWAS 99.75

ISC Result 2022 was declared for over 90 thousand students today, July 24, 2022. Students unhappy with their results will be able to apply for rechecking of their ISC Semester 2 Result from 5 PM onwards today till July 30, 2022.