CISCE Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: ISC class 12th results likely TODAY at at cisce.org- check time and other details here
ISC class 12th result likely to be out today, scroll down for more details.
CISCE Result 2022 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is yet to declare the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 in which more than 1 lakh students appeared. As per reports ISC class 12 result is expected to be declared today (July 24). According to media reports ISC 12th result 2022 will be declared today on July 24, if not, the result will be announced on Monday, July 25. Once released, the CISCE ISC class 12th result can be checked through the official website — cisce.org.
The ISC class 10 result 2022 were declared on July 17 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. ICSE class 10 result 2022 saw a pass percentage of 99.97%. The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year. The final result of ISC Class 12 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters.
ISC Result 2022: Here is how to check your result
- Visit the official websites at results.cisce.org and cisce.org
- On the homepage, click on the result link
- Enter your unique ID, index number and click on submit
- The ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen
- Take a print out for future references.
ISC 12th Result 2022: Passing Marks
ISC 12th Result 2022 is expected to be released soon. Students must remember that in order to pass the ISC 12th Result 2022, they must secure a total of 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall aggregate as well.
ISC Class 12 Result: Websites to check your result
cisce.org
results.cisce.org
ISC 12th Result 2022: Details required
Students would be required to enter their Unique ID and Index Number to login and view their ISC 12th Result.
ISC class 12th result- Date and Time
ISC class 12th result is likely to be declared today. Time is yet to be confirmed.
