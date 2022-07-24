CISCE Result 2022 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is yet to declare the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 in which more than 1 lakh students appeared. As per reports ISC class 12 result is expected to be declared today (July 24). According to media reports ISC 12th result 2022 will be declared today on July 24, if not, the result will be announced on Monday, July 25. Once released, the CISCE ISC class 12th result can be checked through the official website — cisce.org.

The ISC class 10 result 2022 were declared on July 17 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. ICSE class 10 result 2022 saw a pass percentage of 99.97%. The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year. The final result of ISC Class 12 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters.