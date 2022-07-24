NewsIndia
CISCE ISC RESULT 2022

CISCE Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: ISC class 12th results likely TODAY at at cisce.org- check time and other details here

ISC class 12th result likely to be out today, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 01:18 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

CISCE Result 2022 LIVE UPDATES: ISC class 12th results likely TODAY at at cisce.org- check time and other details here
LIVE Blog

CISCE Result 2022 LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE is yet to declare the ISC Class 12 Result 2022 in which more than 1 lakh students appeared. As per reports ISC class 12 result is expected to be declared today (July 24). According to media reports ISC 12th result 2022 will be declared today on July 24, if not, the result will be announced on Monday, July 25. Once released, the CISCE ISC class 12th result can be checked through the official website — cisce.org.

Check Live and latest updates on JEE Main Exam

The ISC class 10 result 2022 were declared on July 17 by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. ICSE class 10 result 2022 saw a pass percentage of 99.97%. The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two terms this year. The final result of ISC Class 12 will be announced after compiling the results of both semesters.

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live Updates on ISC Class 12 Result 2022

24 July 2022
13:17 PM

ISC Result 2022: Here is how to check your result

- Visit the official websites at results.cisce.org and cisce.org

- On the homepage, click on the result link

- Enter your unique ID, index number and click on submit

- The ISC Semester 2 result will be displayed on the screen

- Take a print out for future references.

12:37 PM

ISC 12th Result 2022: Passing Marks

ISC 12th Result 2022 is expected to be released soon. Students must remember that in order to pass the ISC 12th Result 2022, they must secure a total of 33 percent marks in each subject and in overall aggregate as well. 

12:35 PM

ISC Class 12 Result: Websites to check your result

cisce.org

results.cisce.org 

12:31 PM

ISC 12th Result 2022: Details required

Students would be required to enter their Unique ID and Index Number to login and view their ISC 12th Result.

 
12:29 PM

ISC class 12th result- Date and Time

ISC class 12th result is likely to be declared today. Time is yet to be confirmed.

cisce isc result 2022ISC Class 12 resultisc 12th result 2022 dateisc result 2022 dateisc 12th result 2022ISC examisc class 12 result 2022isc semester 2 resultisc 12 result 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are luggage of air travelers going missing?
DNA Video
DNA: Bank Crisis -- China deploys tanks against its citizen
DNA Video
DNA: Democracy -- Is 'exemption' reserved for politicians?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'double standard' of railways, elderly to not get concession
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report - How is the National Flag of India prepared?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Story of incorporation of Chakra into Indian Flag
DNA Video
DNA: Who is troubled by the power of Indian flag?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China plotting against India via Bhutan?
DNA Video
DNA: Droupadi Murmu -- Interesting anecdote about Rashtrapati Bhavan