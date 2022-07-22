NewsIndia
CBSE 12TH RESULT 2022

CBSE Result 2022 Class 10th DECLARED at cbseresults.nic.in- Here's how to check result via SMS

CBSE Result 2022: Class 10 Results declared at cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE Result 2022 Class 10th DECLARED at cbseresults.nic.in- Here’s how to check result via SMS

CBSE Class 10th Result 2022: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 10th result today, July 22. CBSE board 10th result will be available on the official website cbseresults.nic.in by 2 PM today. The CBSE board has already announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.

CBSE Class 10 results are still pending. Students must obtain a minimum of 33% in each subject to pass the CBSE Class 10 Exam. More information is awaited. The CBSE 10th Term 2 Exam took place from April 26 to May 24, 2022. The exam was given in several locations while adhering to all of the covid-19 protocols. ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2022: Girls outshine boys, check pass percentage, toppers' list and more HERE cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th Results 2022 LIVE UPDATES

CBSE Class 10th result 2022: Here’s how to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the 'Message' app on your phone. 

Step 2: Type the message - cbse10/cbse12 < space > roll number. 

Step 3: Send the text to 7738299899. 

Step 4: Your CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022 would be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Class 10th result 2022; direct link here

Alternatively, students can check the CBSE 10th Result 2022 via SMS, IVRS, UMANG App, and other third-party websites. It is advisable for candidates to cross-verify their mark sheet from their respective school or board authorities.

