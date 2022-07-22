NewsIndia
CBSE Result 2022 BIG Updates: CBSE class 10 Result TODAY at cbseresults.nic.in, check time direct link and more here

CBSE 10th result to be declared by 2 pm at the official website cbseresults.nic.in, scroll down for direct link and more.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 11:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the 10th result today, July 22. CBSE board 10th result will be available on the official website cbseresults.nic.in by 2 PM today. The CBSE board has already announced term 2 and final results for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.

CBSE Class 10 Result Live Updates 

CBSE conducted the Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12 from April 26 to May 24, 2022. It is to be noted that for CBSE Term 1 and Term 2 results, students will get a single combined mark sheet. ALSO READ: CBSE Result 2022 Class 12th DECLARED, get direct link here

