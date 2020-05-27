CBSE students allowed to take board exams in their home districts: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

NEW DELHI: Union HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Wednesday (May 27, 2020) said that the CBSE Class 10 and 12 students who have moved to different states or their home districts during the coronavirus lockdown can appear for their pending board examinations there.

The HRD Minister took to Twitter to share this information.

The announcement by the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is expected to give a big respite to thousands of CBSE students who had moved to their home state or districts in view of the COVID-19 crisis. They can now take the CBSE board examination in their home districts.

Check CBSE datesheet for class 10th, 12th board exams 2020

Earlier in the day, the HRD Minister took to Twitter and said, “Students who are currently not in the same district as their board examination center, we have a major announcement coming their way this evening. Stay tuned!’’

It may be recalled that the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE would be conducting the CBSE 10th 12th Board Exams 2020 in the month of July. The Union HRD Minister had earlier confirmed that the remaining board exams would be conducted in the own schools of the students.

The CBSE had recently released the revised datesheet for the remaining class 10th and 12th board exams. The class 10 and 12th board exams will be conducted for the remaining 29 papers from July 1 to July 15, 2020, at various centres.