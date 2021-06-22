CBSE to form committee to check complaints regarding Class 12 marks

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday (June 21, 2021) said that it will form a Committee to check complaints regarding the Class 12 board exam marks.

CBSE in an additional affidavit before the Supreme Court informed that it has incorporated a clause which said that the dispute with regard to computation of results will be referred to a Committee constituted by the board.

It also said that the scheme has been further amended to say that after the declaration of the result, if the candidates are not satisfied with their result, CBSE will provide them with an online facility for registration for the examination.

However, the examination will be conducted by the board only in the main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations and the marks obtained by a candidate in this exam will be treated as final.

The affidavit also said that the optional examination for the candidates who are not satisfied with their assessment with the policy can be conducted any time between August 15 and September 15, subject to the COVID-19 situation.

For private or second chance compartment candidates, the CBSE said that their examinations shall be conducted in such a manner so that they will fall within the assessment policy for the academic year 2019-2020 as approved by the top court in 2020 and, their results shall be declared in accordance with the said assessment policy.

"Their examinations shall also be conducted anytime between August 15 and September 15, subject to the conducive situation," the affidavit read further.

This is to be noted that the CBSE Class 12th board exams were cancelled on June 1 due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Subsequently, the Board formed a panel that decided to evaluate students based on their results in class 10, 11 and 12. While 40% of the marks will be based on the Class 12 unit test/mid-term/pre-board, 30% marks will be based on the Class 11 final exam and 30% marks will be based on best-of-three Class 10 marks.

While the above is for theory, for practicals, students will be marked out of 100 and the marks will be submitted by schools.

