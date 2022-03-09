CBSE to release Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2022 this week at cbse.nic.in? Here's what we know

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Result 2022: "When will CBSE announce Class 10th and Class 12th Term 1 exam results" is the question lakhs of students across India are asking for the past few weeks. According to several media reports, the Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to declare results this week.

Reports claim that the CBSE official has said "there's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week" and that the "board will announce the result date, once confirmed".

However, the Board has not made any official announcement yet.

Once CBSE announces the results, Class X and Class XII students can check them via different methods.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 1 2022 Results: How to check

Once announced, students need to visit CBSE's official website (cbse.nic.in) to check their CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th results. On the homepage of the CBSE website, students need to click on the 'results' link. Students will then be redirected to http://cbseresults.nic.in where they need to click on the 'CBSE Class 10th Result 2022' or the 'CBSE Class 12th Result 2022' link. Students will then have to enter their credentials including their roll numbers and click on the 'submit' option. CBSE Class 10th or Class 12th Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on screens.

Other ways to check CBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Term 1 2022 Results?

CBSE Class X and Class XII students can also check their Term 1 2022 results via the DigiLocker app and the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app.

Meanwhile, CBSE has informed that the board exams for class 10th and class 12th will be held in offline mode from April 26.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only. The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datesheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said last month.

"The pattern of the question papers will be same as that of sample question papers hosted on the board's website. The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted examination centres as done during the preceding years," he had stated.

